Pres. Duterte gives add’l P100k allowance for each of PHL athletes in Tokyo Olympics

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte gave an additional P100,000 allowance for each of Philippine athletes joining the Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympics.

This was on top of the $1,000 allowance given by the Philippine Sports Commission.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s additional support was approved upon the recommendation of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, the chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, and the PSC.

The following are the Philippine athletes participating at the Olympics who would benefit from the additional allowance:

rowing – Cris Nievarez;

boxing – Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio, Eumir Marcial, and Irish Magno;

golf – Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Juvic Pagunsan

swimming – Remedy Rule and Luke Gebbie;

weightlifting Hidilyn Diaz and Elreen Ando; judoka Kiyomi Watanabe;

shooting – Jayson Valdez;

taekwondo – Kurt Barbosa;

pole vault – EJ Obiena;

sprint – Kristina Knott;

skateboarding – Margielyn Didal; and

gymnastics – Caloy Yulo.

So far, Nievarez has qualified for the quarterfinals in the men’s single sculls event. Petecio has beaten her Congolese foe to advance in round of 16, while Yulo secured a spot in the men’s vault finals placing sixth, but failed to advance in his favorite floor exercise after low execution points and fumbling on his landing in his early routine.

In the Paralympics events, the additional allowance would also benefit powerlifter Achele Guion, wheelchair athlete Jerrold Mangliwan, discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda, taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin, and swimmers Gary Bejino and Ernie Gawilan.

(Eagle News Service)