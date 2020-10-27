Pres. Duterte: GCQ in Nov for NCR, Batangas, Lanao del Sur; cities of Bacolod, Tacloban, Iligan, Iloilo

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte said that General Community Quarantine (GCQ) will remain in effect from Novermber 1 to 30 in Metro Manila, Batangas, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Tacloban City, Iligan City, and Lanao del Sur.

In his televised address to the nation on Tuesdat, Oct. 27, Duterte said that GCQ is the preferred mode of community quarantine protocol by many because it has resulted in the decrease of COVID-19 cases.

The quarantine protocols will be subject to the appeals by local government units, Duterte said.

“They have seen the results. It has lowered the number of people infected with the microbes,” the President said regarding the GCQ community protocol.

On Monday, Oct. 26, the number of COVID-19 cases added were 1,607. The total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 371,630.

At least 245 recoveries were reported on Monday, while 62 were the reported deaths.

Of the total COVID-19 cases in the country, 9.8% (36,333) were active cases, 88.3% (328,258) recovered, and 1.89% (7,039) died due to the virus.

