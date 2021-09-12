Pres. Duterte extends COVID-19 state of calamity for another year, or until Sept. 12, 2022

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the state of calamity in the country due to the continuing COVID-19 crisis for another year, or until Sept. 12, 2022.

In Proclamation No. 1218 signed on Sept. 10 and released by Malacanang on Sunday, Sept. 12, President Duterte extended the COVID-19 state of calamity, until Sept. 12, 2022, “unless earlier lifted or extended as circumstances may warrant.”

A previous proclamation, 1021 series of 2020 extended the earlier state of calamity declared on March 16 2020 until Sept 12. 2021.

Duterte cited the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths despite government efforts and interventions.

He said that with this declaration, the national government, as well as local government units (LGUs), will be given “ample latitude to continue to implement the COVID-19 vaccination program,” utilize appropriate funds including the allocated Quick Response Fund, and “provide basic services to the affected populations.”

With the proclamation, Duterte directed all government agencies and LGUs to continue rendering full assistance to the public, mobilizing all resources in battling COVID-19

He also directed all law enforcement agencies, with the support from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to ensure peace and order in the affected areas.

The extension of the COVID-19 state of calamity happened amid continuing rise in COVID-19 cases mainly due to the highly infectious Delta variant.

The Delta variant, which is twice more infectious than the Alpha variant, is also driving the surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide.

As of Sunday, the Philippines logged a total of 2,227,367 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the addition of 21,411 new cases. Active cases reached 181,951 or 8.2 percent of the total confirmed COVID cases in the country.

Total COVID-19 cases worldwide, on the other hand, reached 224,322,544, with COVID deaths reaching over 4.6 million.

(Eagle News Service)