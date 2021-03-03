Pres. Duterte dismisses from service ex-envoy to Brazil for maltreating househelp

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has dismissed from government service the country’s former ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro who was found to have repeatedly maltreated one of her household staff.

President Duterte said that he had already signed the document that affirmed the earlier decision to dismiss Mauro.

“(She) repeatedly inflicted physical harm doon sa tao. The recommendation was.. I signed the document affirming the decision. The decision metes out the penalty of dismissal from the service,” the President said in a pre-recorded Talk to the Nation address on March 1.

He said that the decision also has the “accessory penalties of cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, perpetual disqualification from holding public office.”

“That’s how it is. I said there are rules to be followed. Kung ayaw mong sundin (If you don’t want to follow), you take the risk. If something goes wrong, it’s gonna hit you,” the President said.

In October last year, Brazilian media news outlet Globo News first released videos showing Mauro repeatedly maltreating her 51-year old household staff by hitting her several times, twisting her ear, and even throwing a mop and a rag at her. The helper can be seen crying in a corner in one of the videos.

The Deparment of Foreign Affairs in November formed a fact-finding team to probe Mauro’s case. She was also recalled from her post in Brazil. The DFA later recommended her dismissal from public service.

