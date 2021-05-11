Pres. Duterte declares nationwide year-long state of calamity due to ASF

Proclamation 1143 to enable nat’l govt, LGUs to appropriate quick response funds to help PHL hog industry

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a nationwide state of calamity due to African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak for over one year.

Through Proclamation No. 1143 signed on May 10, 2021, President Duterte mandated all government agencies to cooperate with each other and to mobilize the necessary resources to curtail the spread of ASF as well as to address the supply deficit of pork products, reduce retail prices, and jumpstart the rehabilitation of the local hog industry.

“With President Duterte’s declaration, the national government and local government units (LGUs) will have more leeway in utilizing appropriate funds, including Quick Response Fund (QRF) in their ASF response initiatives,” a Palace release said.

The State of Calamity declared throughout the country due to ASF would be effective for one year, beginning on May 10 when the Proclamation was signed, “unless earlier lifted or extended as circumstances may warrant,” President Duterte’s proclamation read.

-Duterte also issues EO 133 increasing MAV for pork meat-

At the same time, President Duterte also issued Executive Order 133, which increases the Minimum Access Volume (MAV) for pork meat under the Agricultural Tariffication Act.

These actions are meant to address current pork supply woes due to ASF that has so far “significantly reduced the country’s swine population by around three million hogs.” It also resulted in “P100 billion losses to the local hog sector and allied industries, leading to increased retail prices pork products,” the Palace said.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has in fact estimated that the country’s pork shortage this year could be around 388,790 metric tons.

The disease, first reported in 2019 in the Philippines, has so far spread to 12 regions, 46 provinces, and 493 cities in the country. New cases are still being reported despite the government’s interventions.

With his Proclamation No. 1143, Pres. Duterte also directed all law enforcement agencies, with the support of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to carry out measures to ensure peace and order in ASF-affected areas.

“The continuing spread of ASF compelled the government to address its adverse impacts, kickstart the rehabilitation of the hog industry and ensure the availability and affordability of pork products in the country,” Malacanang said in a release.

Under the President’s order, E.O. 133, last year’s MAV of 54,210 metric tons of pork meat will be increased to 254,210 MT provided that any unavailable balance last year is not carried over this year.

“EO 133 mandates the MAV Management Committee to ensure fair volume allocation to all importers of pork meat in accordance with the existing rules and regulations and agricultural MAV guideline.,” Malacanang said.

(Eagle News Service)