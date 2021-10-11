Pres. Duterte confirms daughter Sara “definitely out” of 2022 presidential race

Says Sara could have “other opportunities in the future” but “not necessarily the presidency”

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte said that presidential daughter Davao Mayor Sara Duterte “is definitely out” of the presidential race next year, but said that she could have “other opportunities in the future” and “not necessarily the presidency.”

This was the first time that the 76-year old Philippine leader has categorically said that his daughter — whom he had earlier hoped would run as a presidential candidate in 2022 – would not be joining the race for a national post.

“Inday is definitely out as she has said earlier and for the oft-repeated statements in so many…I think interviews, she’d always maintain that she’s not running. She was just true to her words,” he said in an interview over SMNI News Channel posted on Saturday, Oct. 9.

He said that it looked like Sara would not change her mind despite the calls and clamor for her to run.

“Inday is young, and there will always be some opportunities in the future for her. Not necessarily the presidency, but one of those options in life, especially if you’d think of the imponderables of life, di talaga natin malaman (we really don’t know),” he said.

Sara Duterte, who said on Saturday night that she had tested positive for COVID-19, filed her certificate of candidacy seeking reelection as Davao City mayor on Oct. 2. This was the same day that Duterte announced he would retire from politics after his term as president in June 2022.

Mayor Sara’s office had advised people who had been in close contact with the mayor in the last 14 days to monitor themselves for symptoms and undergo RT-PCR test five to seven days after their exposure to her.

Sara reportedly has mild symptoms and is currently in isolation “caring for other family members who need medical attention in Davao City.”

-Roque says his “heart was broken” with Sara’s decision-

Even Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Monday, Oct. 11, that he already knew about Mayor Sara’s decision not to seek the presidency.

He said Sara told him about it last week. He said that their last conversation happened on Friday, Oct. 8, the deadline of the filing for candidacies for next year’s elections.

Roque said his “heart was broken” with Sara’s decision not to run for president.

“Sinabi talaga sa akin ni Mayor Sara noong ako’y nakipag-usap sa kaniya na mayor ang kaniyang takbo. That was when my heart was broken dahil I wanted her to run for president pero siyempre umaasa tayo na baka magbago ang isip pero hindi na nagbago,” He said.

“So sa akin po alam ko na po ang desisyon, I was still praying and hoping na magbabago pero wala pong dahilan para sumakit ang aking loob,” he said,

Roque had initially said he would only run for the Senate if Mayor Sara would run for the presidency.

“Ang aming huling pag-uusap po ni Mayor Sara was last Friday at ang sabi ko na lang in due course kailangan po nating pag-usapan kung anong gagawin sa mga supporters ni Mayor Sara na siyempre po umasa na siya’y tatakbo. Pero wala pong samaan ng loob ‘no, talagang desisyon naman po ‘yan ng kandidato,” he added.

