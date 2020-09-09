Pres. Duterte confers Order of Sikatuna on outgoing US Ambassador Kim

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte conferred the Order of Sikatuna on US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim during his farewell call in Malacanang on Monday, Sept. 7.

The Order of Sikatuna is an order of diplomatic merit conferred upon diplomats, officials, and nationals of foreign states who have rendered conspicuous service in fostering, developing, and strengthening relations between their country and the Philippines.

President Duterte also congratulated the outgoing US ambassador for his “successful tour of duty” in the Philippines. He conferred on Ambassador Kim the Order of Sikatuna, with the rank of Datu (Gold Cross), Gold Distinction.

-Appreciation for strengthened US-Philippine relations-

The President also expressed appreciation for Ambassador Kim’s “vital contributions in strengthening the alliance and partnership” between the Philippines and the US.

Malacanang said that during the almost four-year stint of the US ambassador, US-Philippine relations “marked important milestones” inlcuding the “historic return of the Balangiga bells to the Diocese of Borongan, Eastern Samar in December 2018.”

“Cooperation in various areas of shared interest, especially in defense and security, trade and investments, and people to people exchanges likewise expanded,” said a statement from the Office of the President on Ambassador Kim’s farewell call.

The outgoing US Ambassador, for his part, thanked President Duterte and expressed the United States’ commitment to the alliance and partnership with the Philippines “based on shared values and meaningful history.”

-100 state-of-the-art ventilators donated to PHL-

Before his farewell call, the US embassy last month donated 100 new, state-of-the-art ventilators and associated supplies to the Philippines to assist its fight against COVID-19.

U.S. Ambassador Kim, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, and Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque led the handover of the ventilators at Malacañang Palace on August 28.

“The donation delivers on President Trump’s offer of these critical supplies and supports the Philippines’ response to the pandemic. The ventilators, produced in the United States, include leading-edge and in-demand technology. They will be a life saving resource to patients requiring oxygen support,” a US embassy release said.

“These ventilators are part of the continued partnership between the American people and our Philippine friends, partners, and allies. We will continue to work together to overcome COVID-19,” said Ambassador Kim.

The US embassy said that in addition to the ventilators, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide clinical training and technical assistance to support health facilities to operate ventilators. In coordination with USAID and the Office of Civil Defense, DOH will facilitate the delivery of the ventilators to hospitals located across the Philippines.

“This donation brings the total U.S. contribution to the Philippines’ COVID-19 response to more than Php1 billion ($22.6 million), provided through the U.S. State Department, USAID, and the U.S. Department of Defense,” a US embassy release said.

