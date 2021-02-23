Pres. Duterte conducts aerial inspection of areas hit by storm “Auring”

(Eagle News) –President Rodrigo Duterte visited the areas which were severely affected by floods due to heavy rains dumped by the previous storm Auring.

In the photos sent by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, President Duterte and his former aide are seen inside a helicopter as they flew over the areas in the CARAGA region that had been badly hit by the previous storm.

President Duterte and his former aide, Senator Go, made the aerial inspection on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 after “Auring” which later weakened into a low pressure area, had already dissipated.

Earlier, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Alexei Nograles said that President Duterte wanted to visit the areas severely affected by the floods to see for himself the situation of these areas.

He had early on directed government agencies to make sure that areas to be hit by the storm were prepared and that pre-emptive evacuation is done.

Because of the prompt action of local officials, Nograles said that so far, they have not received any report of casualties in these areas.

He said that President Duterte would again conduct a meeting with his cabinet members after his visit to the flood-affected areas.

“Kailangan niyang makita first-hand ang situation. Briefing will continue pagdating niya,” Nograles said.

He said that the President would issue further instructions depending on what he had observed and seen in the aerial inspection.

(With a video report from Vic Somintac, Eagle News Service)