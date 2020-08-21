Pres. Duterte calls on Filipinos to “emulate Ninoy’s courage” amid pandemic as PHL marks Ninoy Aquino Day

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte called on Filipinos to “emulate” the courage of the late Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., during this time of pandemic as the country commemorated “Ninoy Aquino Day” on Friday, Aug. 21.

“Today, we honor the late Senator Benigno ‘Ninoy’ Aquino Jr., whose life, work and impact on governance have uplifted the lives of many, especially the oppressed and marginalized,” President Duterte said in his message.

“As this important occasion is remembered during this time that we are facing a global public health crisis, may we emulate Ninoy’s courage and patriotism so we may all be heroes through acts of discipline, goodwill and social responsibility,” Duterte said.

The President then urged everyone to “cooperate and work with the government so that we may keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.”

The Philippine leader had hailed health workers and other front liners as heroes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and asked the public to help by strictly observing minimum health and safety protocols such as social distancing, wearing of face masks and face shields, and frequent handwashing.

The country, as of Aug. 21, has over 182,000 confirmed cases, around 65,000 of which are active but mostly mild cases.

