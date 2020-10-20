Pres. Duterte assures Red Cross that gov’t to pay Philhealth’s P930-M debt for COVID tests

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte made the assurance that the Philippine government will pay the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) which is owed by Philhealth.

In his regular address to the nation on Monday night, Oct. 20, President Duterte said that the government will look for the money that will be paid to the Red Cross.

The President said that they are still “looking for a way to present the solution” to the Commission on Audit (COA) and the budget department.

“Do not worry. We will pay. It will take time but we will pay. We’ll look for the money. Hindi naman marami but ang priorities natin dito is really medical — medical at treatment, medical attention. Iyon ang ano natin. So alam ko na itong bayad na ito. Mabayaran ito in a short while,” Duterte said.

The Red Cross last week stopped COVID-19 tests which were charged to Philhealth after the latter failed to settle its overdue balance of P930.99 million.

Duterte said that he would like to think that the Red Cross will continue to hold COVID-19 tests.

”Iyong Red Cross kasi hindi nabayaran doon sa testing sa COVID. So ang problema nito Red Cross is threatening to, I do not know, but I do not think Senator Gordon would have in his mind to stop. They have — they would continue,” he said in his talk to the nation on Monday night.

The 75-year old Philippine leader said that he would want to assure Sen. Gordon that he would make sure that the government will pay the Red Cross.

“But what I’m really trying to say is we will pay. Sabihin ko kay Senator Gordon, because he heads the Red Cross, na babayaran ko ‘to. Money has always been a problem everywhere, lalo na mga gobyerno,” he said.

“So dumaan tayo nang malaking gastos at we are trying to make both ends meet. Ika nga kung parang lastiko talagang ini — binabanat natin nang husto kung — ‘yung resources natin,” he added.

