Pres. Duterte asks public to wear face masks properly, tells police to detain, probe those who won’t

“Pagka hindi ko kayo higpitan, walang mangyayari,” he says; cites rising COVID cases

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte again asked the public to properly observe minimum health protocols, including the proper wearing of face masks, amid the continuing rise in COVID-19 infections, and deaths in the country.

In his exasperation, the 76-year old Philippine leader known for his tough words, said the police could detain those who would refuse to comply with the minimum health protocols.

The President said people who have no regard for public safety are not thinking straight, as hospitals remain full with COVID cases and the remaining government savings being used for aid or “ayuda” are also almost depleted

“Alam mo mga kababayan ang importante talaga ‘yong COVID kasi marami na ring namamatay, marami pa sa ospital. Sabi ng mga experts, ako hindi man, na bumaba na raw ‘yong infection tapos — pero ang mga ospital puno pa rin,” he said in his latest Talk to the Nation on Wednesday night, May 5.

“Kaya kung talagang may utak ka, if you are a thinking human person, sundin mo. Kung nag-iisip ka, may isip ka pa, sundin mo ‘yong utos ng gobyerno kay hindi ‘yan akin, hindi amin. Para ‘yan sa interes ng bayan na hindi ka makahawa, hindi ka mahawa, hindi ka mag-uwi, hindi mo mahawaan ang iba. Iyan ang ano at saka ‘yong washing pati mask.”

-Duterte: Improper wearing of face mask, threat to public safety-

Duterte noted how many people are improperly wearing masks, as their noses are usually not covered by face masks. He said that these people represent a risk to public safety as they endanger not only their family, but those they encounter in public as well.

Because of this, he said police could detain these violators and “investigate” their reason for not following the health protocols.

“Now itong mask, iyong iba ano lang for compliance lang. Naglalagay ng mask pero nakalabas ‘yong ilong. My orders to the police are those who are not wearing their masks properly in order to protect the public — kasi kung hindi, hindi mo madepensahan ‘yong publiko — to arrest them and detain them, investigate them why they are doing it,” Duterte said.

“You have nine hours. I-detain mo tapos imbestigahin mo siya kung bakit ganoon ang behavior nila. Pagka hindi ko ganunin, hindi ko kayo higpitan, walang mangyayari. Iyan nga ‘yong for compliance lang kayo.”

-Funding for aid limited, President says-

The President also rued that while government is working hard to find the money to distribute to people amid the pandemic and lockdowns, there are still those who do not comply with the simple wearing of face masks.

“Eh pagka ganoon, tapos ako dito hirap na hirap, papawala na ‘yong pera natin sa bangko, tapos sige pa rin kayo galaw nang galaw diyan na hindi tama, eh mapupunta talaga kayo sa istasyon. Anybody in public wearing a mask not in the regular — regulation mask na ilong pati bunganga ang sirahan mo diyan,” he added.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the health care utilization rate in Metro Manila is still high, as well as the average daily attack rate, so the public should not be complacent.

On Thursday, May 6, the Department of Health reported 6,637 new cases, which is about a thousand cases higher than the previous day’s 5,685 new cases.

Health experts have noted evidence that COVID-19 is now airborne, or can be easily transmitted through the air, and not just by droplets or direct contact.

(Eagle News Service)