Pres. Duterte asks Filipinos to “pray as one” on May 30 to end COVID pandemic

“Whole Nation, Pray as One, Heal as One” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m, to be followed by “President’s Hour” where Duterte will address nation

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte appealed to all Filipinos, whatever their religion or faith may be, to pray at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30, to beseech God for help to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Presidential Adviser for Religious Affairs, Dr. Butch Belgica, President Duterte is urging the whole country to join the “Whole Nation Pray as One, Heal as One” event from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. The program will be streamed live at the government channel – PTV 4, and at the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and Radio Television Malacanang official Youtube channel and Facebook page.

“Ang Diyos na Lumikha ng langit at ng lupa ang tanging makakapagligtas sa atin sa pandemyang ito, kaya po ang ating Pangulo ay nananawagan sa lahat ng ating mga kababayan, anuman ang inyong relihiyon o pananampalataya, na makiisa sa Whole Nation Pray as One, Heal as One,” Belgica said in a televised message.

Representatives from various religious groups will also join the “virtual interfaith prayer meeting” to be aired live at PTV-4 starting 3 p.m.

-Interfaith prayer –

The inter-faith prayer will ask for end to the pandemic, the revival of the country’s economy, and peace and prosperity in the country.

“Ang Pangulo bilang lider ng ating bayan ay siyang tanging makapangunguna sa atin upang tayo ay kahabagan ng Diyos, at ang atin pong ekonomiya ay umunlad at ang atin pong buong bansa ay magkaroon ng kapayapaan,” Belgica said in a briefing on the government-run channel, PTV-4 on Saturday.

After the inter-faith prayer will be the President’s Hour where President Rodrigo Duterte will address the nation, and will also lead the nation in prayer, Belgica said.

“Kaya hindi po namin masabi, siguro baka kasing laki ito ng mga boksing ni Pacquiao na mag-aabang dahil 3 to 5, ito po iyong interfaith prayer meeting at ang President’s Hour na kung saan po ang Pangulo mismo ang mangunguna sa panalangin,” the Presidential Adviser on Religious Affairs said.

“Lahat po ito ay virtual or blended ang tawag, at iyan po ay mapaliliwanag ng atin pong chairman at co-chairman ng Organizing Council of Elders ng mga relihiyon na nagsama-sama upang ito ay ilunsad sa utos po ng atin pong Pangulo sa akin mismo,” he said.

Belgica said that aside from the various churches and religious groups in the country, local government units will also be involved in the inter-faith prayer and the President’s Hour.

He said millions of Filipinos are expected to heed this call for praying as one starting at 3 p.m., until 5 p.m.

“Milyong-milyong Pilipino po, kasi lahat po kasi ng mga napuntahan namin, we’re about 10,000 volunteers na nagmuni-munisipiyo at bukod po sa mga simbahan. Iyon pong mga mayors, governors ay nakiisa, naabisuhan po namin,” he added.

Last March, President Duterte also declared the fourth week of that month as the “national week of prayer.”

Under Proclamation 934 signed on March 21, the President asked his fellow Filipinos to offer prayers during the fourth week of March in a bid to “defeat this invisible enemy, with the aid and blessing of God.”

(Eagle News Service)