Pres. Duterte asks Congress to craft bills addressing red tape, corruption to help PHL economy

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has urged leaders of Congress to craft legislation that will address red tape and corruption to help boost business confidence in the country amid the pandemic, his spokesperson said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Duterte had a meeting with the leaders of both the Senate and the Lower House on Wednesday night, Sept. 16, where they talked about the concerns of businessmen and investors regarding doing business in the country.

“Now, nagpulong po kagabi naman ang mga leaders ng ating Kongreso kasama po ang ating Presidente at kasama rin po si Senator Bong Go, Chairman ng Committee on Health. Ang napag-usapan po kahapon ng ating Presidente, ni Senate Presidente (Vicente) Sotto III, ni Senator Bong Go, ni Speaker Alan Cayetano at Majority Floor Leader Romualdez ay tungkol po sa pagbubukas ng ekonomiya,” he said.

“Ang concern ng mga namumuhunan at negosyante na lubhang naapektuhan ng pandemya ay paano masugpo ang red tape at korapsiyon at mapaikli ang mga proseso sa government transactions,” Roque stressed.

He said that President Duterte asked the congressional leaders to do all they could so there would be bills passed that will set policies to help investors and businessmen in the country amid the virus crisis.

“Hiningi po ng Presidente sa mga congressional leaders na magpasa pa ng mga karagdagang lehislasyon o mga polisiya para mapabilis po ang proseso nang matulungan ang mga negosyante sa panahon ng pandemya dahil wika nga ng Presidente, ‘Takot na nga sila sa panahon ng pandemya, eh mabagal pa ang mga proseso sa panig ng gobyerno,'” Roque said recalling what the President said during the meeting.

Both the Senate and House leaders had assured the President that they would study the matter and pass the bills needed by the President, Roque added.

(Eagle News Service)