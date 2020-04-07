Pres. Duterte approves quarantine extension in Luzon until April 30; no need to put Visayas, Mindanao under ECQ

(Eagle News) – The enhanced community quarantine is now in effect until April 30 in the whole of Luzon.

This was after President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases for the quarantine extension, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles announced on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Nograles said that the extension is until 11:59 p.m. of April 30.

There is no need to impose the enhanced community quarantine in Visayas and Mindanao, he said.

Nograles said that based on what the medical experts have said, the earliest effect of the quarantine in Luzon that had been first announced on March 12 and imposed on March 15, would have been seen on March 29, but that it would still be in mid-April that more results could be seen.

That is why he said that they had to extend the quarantine until April 30, he explained.

He said that the mass testing has to be further widened in the whole country until “we can do 8,000 to 10,000 tests per day.”

“We really have to push it back, yung peak,” Nograles said.

He stressed that with strategic mass testing, with more certified sub-national laboratories and strategic testing centers around the country, by April 27, the country would even be able to do COVID-19 tests from 13,000 to 20,000 tests per day.

If that is reached, the peak can be pushed back until 2021.

With strengthened mass testing, more COVID-19 suspected cases will be identified, isolated and treated if they turn to be confirmed cases.

The government is striving for a 24-hour turn around time for tests, wherein results can be obtained in just one day, he said.