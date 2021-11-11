Pres. Duterte approves nationwide implementation of COVID-19 alert level system

Implementation of Covid-19 alert levels for entire country to be done in four phases

(Eagle News)– President Rodrigo Duterte approved the nationwide rollout of the COVID-19 alert system, on Thursday, Nov. 11, after its successful pilot run in Metro Manila which saw the rapid decline in new COVID-19 cases.

In his Executive Order 151, Duterte said that the “the Alert Level System (ALS) is hereby adopted for nationwide rollout, to be undertaken in four phases.”

Malacanang said that the pilot areas where the Alert Level System “is already being carried out will be considered part of the first phase of the nationwide implementation.” The other regions will follow in succeeding phases, it said.

The phasing will be as follows:

Phase 1: National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region

Phase 2: Ilocos Region, Eastern Visayas, and Soccsksargen

Phase 3: Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, and Zamboanga Peninsula

Phase 4: Cordillera Administrative Region, Mimaropa, Caraga Region, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)

“The shift to Phase 2 may begin at any time after the effectivity of this Order, as may be determined by the IATF, but not later than the end of November 2021,” President Duterte’s order read.

“The succeeding phases shall then commence every week thereafter until full nationwide implementation.”

In a release, Malacanang said that the “guidelines on the implementation of ALS for COVID-19 response in pilot areas with the amendments approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) will be adopted as the overall guidelines for ALS nationwide rollout.”

“The IATF is hereby authorized to amend or modify such guidelines as may be necessary to achieve the objectives of the ALS, without need of further approval of the President,” the order said.

President Duterte also directed all government departments and agencies, including state college and universities, government-owned or controlled corporations, government financial institutions, and local government units (LGUs) to cooperate with the IATF and mobilize resources for the implementation of ALS, Malacanang said in its release.

As of Thursday, Nov. 11, the total active cases in the country further went down, at 28,660, from Tuesday’s 29,138.

The percentage of active cases remained at 1 percent of total COVID cases for the second straight day.

Total Covid cases reached 2,811,248, most of which (97.4 percent) are recoveries (2,737,722).

