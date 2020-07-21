Pres. Duterte approves DepEd request for “limited face-to-face classes” in COVID-19 low-risk areas

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the Department of Education’s request to have minimum face to face classes for areas considered “low risk” for COVID-19.

In a press briefing televised on Tuesday, July 21, but happened Monday night, July 20, Duterte said that he is “okay” with the recommendation as presented by Education Secretary Leonor Briones to have limited face to face classes but only in low-risk areas in the country.

Briones explained that certain conditions must be met for schools to be allowed to have “limited face to face classes” such as strict coordination with the local government units and health officials, and the readiness of schools to have such limited face to face classes, aside from the implementation of stringent health protocols of sanitation and hygiene.

Th Education secretary said that at least 71 international schools have already made a request for limited face to face classes for students, aside from other schools in low risk areas.

Briones also stressed that La Salle and a small school in Siquijor had already started limited face to face classes last June.

She noted that not all school days in the week would have face to face classes. Schools should also have the required facilities to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed such as big well-ventilated rooms where social distancing can be implemented.

“Limited lang talaga Sir,” she said citing areas where there are no COVID-19 cases, or have controlled COVID-19 cases.

“I’m with you on this. Just try to make it also productive, knowing how conflicted the times are. Okay ako sa ano,” Duterte said referring to DepEd’s recommendation on limited face to face classes in low-risk areas.