Pres. Duterte appoints Parlade as new deputy director general of Nat’l Security Council

President Rodrigo Duterte has designated retired Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. as the new deputy director-general of the National Security Council (NSC), Malacanang said on Thursday, Sept. 9

Parlade, the former spokesperson of the controversial National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), has already retired from the military on July 26 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

He was serving as the Southern Luzon Command (Solcom) chief upon retirement. He also resigned as spokesperson of the NTF-ELCAC in June.

“The Palace confirms that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signed the appointment of Mr. Antonio G. Parlade, Jr. yesterday, September 8, 2021, as Deputy Director-General of the National Security Council,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement on Thursday, Sept. 9.

“Deputy Director-General Parlade faithfully served the Armed Forces of the Philippines for many years until his retirement from the service. We are therefore confident that his length of fruitful service in the military would immensely contribute in the crafting of plans and policies affecting national security.”

“We wish DDG Parlade well in his new assignment,” Roque added.

