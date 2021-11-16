Pres. Duterte appoints Midas Marquez as SC Associate Justice

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Court Administrator and former Supreme Court spokesperson Jose Midas Marquez as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

This was announced by acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Marquez, 55, was the 14th Court Administrator of the Supreme Court, and with his recent appointment, becomes the 192nd Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines. He replaced Justice Edgardo delos Santos who retired last June.

He started his career in the high court in 1991 “as a summer apprentice doing legal research in the office of an assoiciate justice while still in law school.”

“He then became a regular law clerk of several justices of the Supreme Court until he reached his present position. He was once concurrently the Court Administrator, Spokesperson of the Supreme Court, and Chief of its Public Information Office, and Chief of Staff of the Office of the Chief Justice,” according to the website of the office of the court administrator which Marquez headed before being appointed as Supreme Court Justice.

Marquez was admitted as a member of the Philippine Bar in March 1994, and obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics in 1987 and the Juris Doctor degree in 1993 from the Ateneo de Manila University.

(Eagle News Service)