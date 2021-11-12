Pres. Duterte appoints Centino as new AFP chief of staff

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Lt. Gen. Andres Centino as Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff effective today, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

Centino, 54, replaces outgoing chief of staff Jose Faustino Jr., who only served as head of the AFP for about three and a half months. Faustino was appointed on July 31, 2021.

Lt. Gen. Centino served as the Commanding General of the Philippine Army and will be the 57th AFP chief of staff upon his appointment.

“We confirm that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte approved and signed the designation of LGEN Andres Centino as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) effective November 12, 2021,” said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr., in a statement on Friday.

“We are confident that Gen. Centino will continue the initiatives of his predecessors to bring lasting peace and development in the country while securing the State and upgrading our defense capability,” he said.

“We wish the success of Gen. Centino in his new role as AFP Chief,” Roque added.

Both Centino and the outgoing AFP chief Faustino are from Philippine Military Academy “Maringal” Class of 1988. Faustino turns 56 today, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

The AFP, in a statement, Centino’s appointment would “prompt an upward movement in the AFP leadership that will further inspire our soldiers to surpass challenges with excellence and continue our campaign towards genuine transformation.”

The position of the AFP chief of staff has no fixed term limit. Mandatory retirement for all uniformed personnel of the AFP is at 56 years old.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines welcomes the appointment of Lieutenant General Andres C. Centino as the 57th Chief of Staff of the AFP, replacing General Jose Faustino Jr. who will retire on Friday, November 12,” the AFP said in a statement.

The AFP said Centino “has immense knowledge and experience in leading our troops on the ground and in supporting peaceful efforts to protect our people against various threats.”

“His integrity, management acumen and genuine desire for peace and development make him a competent leader who shall guide the AFP in fulfilling its mission while supporting national efforts to battle the current pandemic,” the AFP said in a statement.

(Eagle News Service)