Pres. Duterte appoints Cascolan as next PNP chief

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte has chosen the next chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to replace retiring PNP chief General Archie Gamboa, in the person of PNP Deputy Chief for Administration, Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan.

This was confirmed by Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año who said that President Duterte has just signed the appointment papers of Cascolan on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Gamboa is set to retire on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced that Cascolan will serve as the PNP OIC once Gamboa retires.

Cascolan is the second highest PNP official, but is set to retire on Nov. 10 when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 56.

But President Duterte can also extend his term if he would want to just as what he did when he extended for three months the term of former PNP chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa in 2018.

Cascolan, Gamboa and Dela Rosa all came from Philippine Military Academy Class of 1986.

(with a report from Mar Gabriel, Eagle News Service)