Pres. Duterte announces lifting of suspension on non-essential travel and on exit travel ban

President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Wednesday, July 8, the lifting of the suspension of non-essential travel, as well as all exit travel restrictions.

“Itong suspension of non-essential travel by Filipinos is now lifted. All exit travel restrictions are also lifted,” he said in his talk to the nation.

The President reiterated the conditions for Filipinos who want to travel outside the country which include the submission of confirmed round-trip tickets for those traveling on tourist visas.”

“This is not only a mandate dito sa Pilipinas. Iyong mga lugar na punta — puntahan ninyo, interesado rin na pupunta kayo, pagkatapos aalis kayo ‘pag panahon na,” he said.

Another requirement is “adequate travel and health insurance to cover rebooking and accommodation expenses if stranded, and hospitalization in case of infection.”

“Medyo mabigat ito. Ewan ko how much would be added to your expenses but itong insurance mabigat ito na kung while in travel magkasakit ka,” Duterte said.

–DFA: 31 countries with lifted inbound border restrictions for Filipinos-

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that 31 countries have already lifted “inbound border restrictions on Filipino travels” but subject to “medical protocols on arriving passengers.”

These are Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Mexico, US, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Malaysia, Maldives, Micronesia, Mongolia, Nauru, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Korea, Singapore, Bangladesh, Andorra, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Montenegro, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, Egypt, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Iran, Lesotho, Mozambique, and UAE.

Aside from this, there are 78 countries/territories which gave “entry exemptions to Filipinos who are citizens of the destination country and returning residents” and to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with work visas and contracts, and to diplomatic or UN passport holders going to post or on official travel.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has resumed international flight operations in NAIA Terminal 3 beginning 12:01AM of July 8.

