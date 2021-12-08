Pres. Duterte accepts US Pres. Biden’s invitation to attend 2-day “Summit for Democracy”

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte accepted the invitation of US President Joe Biden to attend the two-day “Summit for Democracy” set to happen on Thursday and Friday, December 9 to 10, hosted by the United States.

Duterte will join other world leaders “to share the Philippine democratic experience and commitment to democratic values and nation-building during his attendance to the summit,” a statement from Malacanang said.

The summit has three key themes: Defending against authoritarianism, addressing and fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights

US President Biden has invited heads of state and government, other government leaders and voices from the business and nongovernment sectors to join the US in taking action to strengthen democracy.

In his invitation letter to Duterte, the US president said the United States will “host the Summit for Democracy with humility and in the spirit of mutual learning”.

Biden said that together, we will “embark on the work necessary to shape a prosperous and peaceful future built on respect for the rights and aspirations of all people”.

The virtual summit will focus on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad, according to the US State Department.

It said said the summit will offer an opportunity for particpating countries to listen, learn, and engage with a diverse range of actors whose support and commitment is critical for global democratic renewal.

A Malacanang release said US President Biden is also looking forward to welcoming Duterte to hear his ideas on “how we can foster a more democratic, equitable, inclusive and sustainable world.”

The December 9 to 10 summit is the first of two Summits for Democracy hosted by Biden. The summit will bring together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action.

(Eagle News Service)