PPA to open South Harbor COVID-19 treatment facility next week

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Ports Authority is slated to open the South Harbor Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) medical treatment facility next week.

The PPA said retrofitting of the passenger terminal at Eva Macapagal Super Terminal, is aimed at boosting the medical treatment capacity of the National Capital Region and cities and provinces, is likely to finish this weekend.

General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago said that the “round-the-clock construction has been on-going since Monday to speed-up the completion of the said medical facility.”

“Almost all hospitals, public and private, are already saturated, which makes the early completion of the facility all the more important in order to plug the holes that these hospitals can no longer accommodate,” Santiago said.

According to Santiago, “once completed and all necessary equipment are set-up, the facility will immediately commence full medical operations.”

The treatment facility will house about 211 cubicles distributed in different zones of infections: mild, advance and severe.

The facility is fitted with airtight doors to prevent aerosols containing COVID-19 virus from spreading aside from the provision of equipment needed to treat COVID-19 patients, the PPA said.

Department of Health personnel and the health and safety personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard will man the facility.