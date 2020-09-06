Powerful magnitude 6.4 quake hits waters southeast of Davao Occidental

(Eagle News) — A powerful magnitude 6.4 quake rocked Davao Occidental at 11:23 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, but quake experts said the origin of the tremor was too deep that it was felt at less intensities in surrounding areas.

The tectonic quake’s epicenter was located 26 kilometers southeast of Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental and had a depth of focus of 143 kilometers.

It was felt at intensity 5 in General Santos City and in Mati City; at intensity 4 in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur and Koronadal City; and at intensity 3 in Kidapawan City.

The instrumental intensities were the following:

Intensity 5 – Alabel & Malungon, Sarangani; General Santos City

Intensity 4 – Koronadal City, & Tupi, South Cotabato; Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity 3 – Gingoog City

Intensity 2 – Bislig City

Intensity 1 – Cagayan de Oro City

PHIVOLCS said it is expecting aftershocks, but not damages.

(Eagle News Service)