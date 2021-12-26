Portugal says Omicron dominant, infections rising

Omicron has become the dominant strain of coronavirus in Portugal where more than 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases had been registered Saturday, the national health agency said.

Portugal, one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates worldwide, has begun inoculating children over five years old.

“The Omicron variant is already dominant in Portugal, accounting for 61.5 percent of cases on December 22,” the General Directorate of Health said.

On Saturday, Portugal recorded 10 deaths and 10,016 cases, slightly fewer than Friday when 11 deaths and 12,943 cases were reported.

Portugal has made working from home compulsory, closed bars and discos, and made face masks mandatory indoors.

Travellers entering the country have to provide a negative PCR test within three days even if they are vaccinated.

