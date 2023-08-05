Portions of Edsa Bus Carousel lanes undergoing emergency repair: DOTr

(Eagle News)–Portions of the Edsa Bus Carousel lanes are undergoing emergency repair until August 9.

The Department of Transportation said closed to motorists until 5 a.m. of that day, as a result, are the northbound and southbound lanes from Balintawak to Buendia Avenue.

These lanes were damaged by previous typhoons and the monsoon rains in Metro Manila, the DOTr said.

The DOTr advised motorists to take alternative routes.

“Once completed, the (Department of Public Highways-National Capital Region) will immediately open the closed portions of the bus lane for immediate use of the public,” the DOTr said.