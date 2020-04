(Eagle News) — A portion of a condominium building in Makati collapsed on Thursday, April 30.

In an interview, Makati Mayor Abby Binay said no one was hurt after a portion of the Jazz Residences on Nicanor Garcia St. collapsed at 10:50 a.m.

The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.

Some media reports said, however, that an explosion was heard in the building beforehand.

Authorities are still probing the incident.