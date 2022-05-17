Police Lt. Gen. Manuel Abu is PNP’s new Chief of Directorial Staff

(Eagle News) — Police Lt. Gen. Manuel M. Abu is the Philippine National Police’s new Chief of Directorial Staff.

According to the PNP, this was after Police Lieutenant General Vicente D. Danao Jr., PNP officer-in-charge, designated him to the post.

As the number four man in the PNP, Abu will supervise the operations of the ten PNP Directorial Staff units.

The PNP said he will manage the different staff functions of personnel management, intelligence, operations, logistics, plans, training and doctrine, research and development, police-community relations, and investigation.

ABU is a member of the Philippine Military Academy’s “Makatao” Class of 1989.

His last assignment prior to his appointment as Chief of Directorial Staff was PNP Area Commander for Eastern Mindanao.

He also served as the PNP Regional Director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.