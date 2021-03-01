Police identify suspects in killing of Zamboanga Sibugay town vice mayor, engineer; manhunt ops underway

(Eagle News) — The police have identified the suspects in the killing of a town vice mayor and an engineer in Zamboanga Sibugay on Friday.

The Philippine National Police said in a statement that manhunt operations are underway against Er Er Mangoda and Jomar Taiting, both members of the Anwar Ansang Criminal Group engaged in gun for hire, piracy, and illegal drugs activities in the region.

The PNP said the two were identified by witnesses as responsible for the deaths of Mabuhay Vice Mayor Restituto B. Calonge and Engineer Edgar Pampanga in the town plaza at 3 p.m.

Also injured during the incident were municipal employee Hdj. Abduhari Gapor and retired PNP member Gregorio Baya Cenas.

The police did not say the motive for the attack.

According to initial police reports, Calonge was talking to Pampanga and Gapor outside the municipal hall in Barangay Poblacion when a gunman approached them on foot and started shooting.

The suspect fled the crime scene using a black motorcycle parked nearby, according to the police.

The police recovered spent shells of caliber .45 pistol at the scene.