Police Gen. Ramos still fighting for his life after chopper crash, says PNP acting spokesperson

(Eagle News) — Police Major Gen. Jose Ma. Victor “Jovic” Ramos, the Philippine National Police director for comptrollership, is still fighting for his life and in critical condition as he is being resuscitated by doctors after sustaining injuries from a helicopter crash, according to the PNP.

A general with the family clarified that Ramos is still being treated at the Asian Hospital where he was transferred early this morning.

PNP acting spokesperson Gen. Benigno Durana said that Ramos has been successfully revived by the doctors, as other news reports came out saying that the general has already passed away.

“PMGEN Ramos was successfully resuscitated. And still fighting,” Durana clarified.

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who is at the hospital where Ramos is confined, said that the police general is still fighting for his life.

“Fighting pa sya. Andito ako sa hospital,” he said in a text message to reporters.

Ramos is one of two police general who are still in critical condition after sustaining severe injuries in the helicopter crash in San Pedro, Laguna on Thursday, March 5. The other police general who is still in critical condition at the hospital is PNP intelligence director Maj. Gen Mariel Magaway.

PNP chief General Archie Gamboa and PNP spokesperson General Bernard Banac, were among those inside the PNP helicopter but only suffered minor injuries.

They have already been discharged from the hospital, along with four other passengers namely the pilot Lt. Col. Ruel Zalatar, co-pilot Lt. Col Rico Macawili, the aide de camp of the PNP chief, Capt. Kevin Gayramara, and technician Senior Master Sgt. Louie Estona.

(with reports from Mar Gabriel and Meanne Corvera, Eagle News Service)