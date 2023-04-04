Police cordon off New York streets for Trump’s arraignment

(Eagle News) — Police blocked off streets around the Trump Tower in New York City as news reporters and onlookers wait for former U.S. President Donald Trump to make his way to the Manhattan Courthouse.

Trump is scheduled to surrender to authorities on Tuesday afternoon, April 4, 2023, and be arraigned on criminal charges in connection to hush money payments made to an adult film start in 2016.

The 76-year-old Republican has the dubious distinction of being the first American president ever to be criminally indicted.

