PNR reopens Naga-Legazpi-Naga route

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Railways reopened the Naga-Legazpi-Naga route on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The reopening came six years after the route was suspended due to what the PNR said was an insufficient number of coaches and locomotives.

According to the PNR, the first trip of the newly reopened route from Naga City to Legazpi City started at 5:45 a.m.

The trip from Naga going to Legazpi is scheduled at 5:30 p.m., while the trip from Legazpi going to Naga would be at 5:47 p.m.

There would be four trips of the entire route daily.

Each end-to-end trip lasts three hours and four minutes.

According to the PNR, the fare for the newly reopened route ranges from P15 to P155, depending on the passenger’s final destination.

Senior citizens, students, and persons with disability discounts of 20% can be applied upon presentation of identification cards, the PNR said.