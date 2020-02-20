PNR gets two additional train sets

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Railways now has two more train sets.

PNR General Manager Junn Magno said the two new 8100 series Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) sets, which were sent off at the Tutuban station on Thursday, Feb. 20, consist of eight new rail cars.

Per set will have a four-car formation per set.

According to the Department of Transportation, the new trains can carry 1,000 passengers per trip.

They will be used in the Tutuban-Alabang route.

“The arrival of these DMUs will complement PNR’s existing fleet and forms part of the agency’s modernization that is being undertaken under the leadership of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” the DOTr said.

The PNR will have two more DMUs, three locomotives and 15 passenger coaches, and two shunter units in the first half of 2020.