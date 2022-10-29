PNR cancels trips; LRTA says LRT-2 Libreng Sakay for students suspended on Saturday, Oct. 29

(Eagle News)–Rail authorities have announced the suspension of some train services as “Paeng” continued to bring rains and strong winds over parts of the country on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Light Rail Authority said the Libreng Sakay for students was temporarily suspended starting 10 a.m.

The Philippine National Railways said its trips were canceled starting 9 a.m.

It said this was to ensure the safety of passengers amid “Paeng.”

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said several areas, including Metro Manila, are under Signal No. 3 as “Paeng” continues to cross Marinduque.

A landfall over Batangas is expected on Saturday, Oct. 29.