PNP’s 53rd COVID-19 fatality is 54-year-old police lieutenant assigned in Camp Crame

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police logged its 53rd COVID-19 fatality as the Philippines continued its vaccination drive to inoculate at least 50 percent of the population against the virus.

The PNP said the fatality was a 54-year-old male police lieutenant assigned in Camp Crame.

On April 14, the PNP said the policeman was hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection.

He was undergoing a hemoperfusion procedure for the cleansing of his blood.

He was scheduled to undergo hemodialysis from April 21 to 23 but this did not push through because his blood pressure was unstable and he had low oxygen levels.

The police officer died on April 24.

“The entire PNP would like to extend our condolences to the bereaved family of the police officer and assure them of financial assistance and benefits,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.

He reminded all police personnel to “double your protection against this virus..”

“As one of the frontliners, the people and of course your family need you. If you are not feeling well, immediately seek medical attention. Avail of the free consultation,” Sinas added.

According to the PNP, as of April 24, the PNP Health Service recorded 141 new COVID-19 cases in the police force bringing the total to 19,536.

Of the total, 2, 065 were active cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 128 new recoveries brought the total number of recovered personnel to 17, 418.