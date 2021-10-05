PNP welcomes 117 new technical service officers

(Eagle News) — Over 100 licensed professionals took their oaths as new police commissioned officers of the Philippine National Police.

The newly-inducted technical service officers include four lawyers, three medico-legal officers, one chaplain and two medical doctors.

They were appointed to the initial rank of police captain with a basic monthly salary of P56,582 and allowances.

Also inducted were 107 dentists, psychologists, nurses, social workers, pharmacists, nutritionists, engineers, chemists, forensic criminologists and IT officers.

They were appointed to the initial rank of police lieutenant with a basic monthly salary of P49,528.00 with allowances and other cash and non-cash benefits.

“The PNP has gained another batch of professionals and competent police officers as added strength to the workforce of the PNP that will complement to the growing demands of public safety especially in the midst of this ongoing global pandemic”, Chief PNP Police General Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar said.

“This is the time that you should prove your worth. At ako’y naniniwala na lahat kayo ay kwalipikado na maging opisyal ng Philippine National Police”, Eleazar added.

According to the PNP, the new police commissioned officers will be assigned to regional offices and national support units.

They joined the force through the Lateral Entry Program for technical service officers.

Last September 16, 241 technical service professionals were inducted into the PNP Officer Corps in similar investiture ceremonies.