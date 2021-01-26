PNP warns public vs individuals using so-called NPA list to extort money

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has warned the public against individuals extorting money in exchange for their victims’ removal from the police’s supposed list of Communists and New People’s Army members.

In a statement, the PNP said its Anti-Cybercrime Group has already initiated an investigation and case-build up against the individuals, who would identify themselves as policemen and would attempt to solicit amounts ranging from P500,000 and above.

“We condemn these fraudulent acts..,” the PNP said.

The PNP urged the public to immediately report suspicious activities of the same nature to the nearest police station or PNP unit or call the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Hotline Number (s): Globe (+63 915 589 8506) and Smart (+63 961 829 8033), for assistance.

It also urged the public to exercise vigilance.

It said caller IDs can be easily “spoofed by scammers,” so it’s always best to verify phone numbers before calling back, and to use a different phone to call back.

“Never divulge or share any sensitive information over the phone,” the PNP said, adding that automated calls should also be blocked.

“Think before you speak. Scammers want you to act and give out information,” it added.