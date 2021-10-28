PNP: Total crime incidents in past five years down by 49.6 percent

(Eagle News) — The number of crime incidents reported in the past five years has gone down by 49.6 percent, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, a comparative analysis of the Crime Information Reporting and Analysis System data showed 1.36 million cases were logged from 2016 to 2021, as opposed to the 2.67 million crime incidents reported from 2010 to 2015.

The PNP said the biggest decline in crime incidents was posted in Mindanao at 53.81 percent, with 48.42 percent and 45.30 percent posted in Luzon and Visayas, respectively.

According to the PNP, index crime cases, in particular, marked a 67.76 percent, or a decrease of 784,641 crime cases from 2015.

The same National Crime Environment Report showed that crimes against persons dipped by 64.68 percent, while crimes against property fell by 69.91 percent.

Incidents of physical injury showed an 80.13 percent decline while homicide cases decreased by 55.31 percent, the PNP said.

Robbery, theft and carnapping also fell by 71.72 percent, 70.85 percent and 55.46 percent, respectively, the data showed.

“All these marked improvement in the overall crime picture translate to better security outlook among our people and further adds to upbeat investor confidence that spur economic growth despite the ongoing health crisis,” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.