PNP to set up security control points on roads leading to presidential inauguration venue

(Eagle News)– The Philippine National Police will set up security control points on roads leading to the National Museum, the venue of the inauguration of President-elect Bongbong Marcos.

According to the PNP, all vehicles approaching the immediate museum vicinity will be subject to a thorough inspection.

PNP Officer-in-Charge Police Lt. Gen. Vicente D Danao Jr. said only persons on the guest list with confirmed attendance will be allowed access to the premises.

Guests including the working staff of the inauguration will be thoroughly checked upon entry, the PNP-OIC said.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, chief public information officer of the PNP, meanwhile, reminded all attendees to refrain from bringing the following items in the venue:

1. Backpacks and big bags

2. Pointed objects (cutters, blades, knives, etc.)

3. Alcoholic drinks and cigarettes

4. Chemicals

5. Fireworks and Pyrotechnics

6. Lighter, match and other combustible items

7.Drones

Alba said any such item will be confiscated at the gate.

“We ask for the full cooperation of guests and other attendees over the rigid security check that they will need to undergo upon arrival in the venue,” Alba said.

Marcos won the May elections by a landslide, with more than 56% of votes cast.

He is set to take his oath as the Philippines’ 17th President.