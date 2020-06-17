PNP to assist in distribution of second tranche of cash aid under SAP

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police will assist in the distribution of the second tranche of cash aid under the Social Amelioration Program.

In a statement, PNP Chief Archie Gamboa said the PNP will provide “security and safety services” to the Department of Social Welfare and Development and local government units.

“I ordered Police Regional Offices and concerned PNP units to give full support in terms of technical, administrative and logistical assistance to facilitate the orderly distribution of cash aid under SAP,” Gamboa said.

He said the PNP will deploy police personnel, including augmented police forces from the regional and national headquarters for this.

Police Regional Offices have coordinated with Armed Forces of the Philippines territorial units for “clearing operations” to ensure the safe passage of target cash subsidy beneficiaries from their residences to designated distribution centers.

According to Gamboa, select PNP personnel will also be deployed in the distribution centers to assist in the actual disbursement and handling of funds “in cooperation with DSWD Special Disbursing Officers.”

Local police will also coordinate with barangay officials for the observance of minimum health safety protocols.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said he would tap the PNP and the AFP to ensure that the payouts will reach the rightful beneficiaries.

The second tranche of the cash aid is scheduled to be distributed in the National Capital Region, Region 3 except Aurora Province, and Region IV-A (CALABARZON).

Also included are Benguet, Pangasinan, Iloilo, Albay and Cebu; and the cities of Bacolod, Zamboanga and Davao.