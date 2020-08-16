PNP steps up campaign vs cyberbullying among the youth

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police is stepping up its campaign against cyberbullying among the youth.

In a statement, the PNP said PNP Chief Archie Gamboa gave the order to the PNP’s Anti-Cybercrime Group after the PNP-ACG investigated 19 cyberbullying cases from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 as part of the campaign under the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013.

So far, the PNP said the PNP-ACG and its regional anti-cybercrime units have created official Facebook pages to receive complaints and reports of any such cases, including other cybercrimes such as online scams, among others.

“Aside from our frontliner operations against COVID-19 pandemic, we also intensified our cyber patrol operations and monitoring system against cybercrimes on social media and other interactive websites,” Gamboa said.

He also urged parents to to report to monitor any changes in their child’s behavior, and report any incident of cyberbullying, should this be confirmed.

“With the surge of technological advancements, cybercrimes became one of the most prevalent modus nowadays. Oftentimes, cyberbullying is used by unscrupulous individuals to prey on the youth,” Gamboa said.