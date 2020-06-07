PNP seeks DOH help for probe of doctor’s death after chemical exposure

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has sought the assistance of the Department of Health for an independent probe into the accidental exposure to chemicals of a team of police medical and healthcare personnel at a PNP-managed COVID-19 quarantine facility.

In a statement, the PNP said upon instructions by PNP Chief, Police General Archie Gamboa, Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, PNP Deputy Chief for Administration and Commander of the PNP Administrative Support to COVID-19 Task Force (ASCOTF) personally went to the Office of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to seek assistance for the probe into the May 24 incident at the Philippine Sports Arena-Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facility in Pasig that led to the death of Dr. Casey Gutierrez.

Gutierrez died on May 31 at the Lung Center of the Philippines after he was exposed to a concentrated decontamination solution (sodium hypochlorite) accidentally sprayed during a routine decontamination in the area.

Steve Rae Salamanca and Runie Toledo, both members of the PNP Medical Reserve Force, also had difficulties breathing after the exposure and were treated at the PNP General Hospital.

“The PNP mourns the death of Dr. Casey Gutierrez and I have ordered a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. All efforts must be exerted to ensure that no similar incident happens in the future.” Gamboa said.

“It is our duty to keep our police frontliners safe,” he added.

Cascolan also reminded police healthcare personnel and frontline medical units to always be mindful of safety procedures in the workplace by raising awareness about biosafety and chemical hazards.

The ASCOTF has noted that the chemical disinfectant used in another PNP-managed quarantine facility at the Philippine International Convention Center was hypoallergenic and biodegradable.

The PNP said the PSA-TTMF and PICC have different service providers.