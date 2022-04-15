PNP says over 5,000 errant cops dismissed from July 2016 to March 2022

(Eagle News) — Over 5,000 policemen were dismissed from the Philippine National Police from July 2016 to March 2022.

According to the PNP, of the 5,599 dismissed cops who were charged administratively due to grave offenses, 714 of them are involved in illegal drug-related cases.

Data showed another 1,129 were demoted, 10,490 suspended, 848 faced forfeiture of salary, 2,475 were reprimanded, and 208 were restricted.

Privileges, meanwhile, were withheld for 286 personnel.

“The Internal Affairs Service of the PNP has taken an aggressive stance in handling and investigating police personnel who were meted with administrative charges,” the PNP said.

“These numbers of penalized personnel reflect the PNP’s commitment to cleanse its ranks in order to carry out their mandate in protecting the community,” it added.