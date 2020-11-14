PNP says at least 42 dead due to Typhoon Ulysses; highest death toll in Cagayan Valley

(Eagle News) – The number of fatalities due to Typhoon Ulysses rose to 42, according to data from the Philippine National Police.

The biggest number of casualties was from Cagayan Valley at 14, followed by Region 4-A or CALABARZON at 9, Cordillera Administrative Region at 7, Bicol Region at 5, Central Luzon at 3, and Metro Manila at 3 as well.

However, the death toll given by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) was much lower at 33, as of Saturday, Nov. 14.

The numbers did not include the fatalites in Metro Manila and Central Luzon. Acording to the NDRRMC, 16 deaths were recorded in the Cagayan Valley, 6 in CALABARZON, 5 in the Bicol region, and 6 in the Cordillera region.

So far, the biggest number of casualties are coming from the Cagayan Valley region. Both Cagayan and Isabela provinces have declared a state of calamity after typhoon Ulysses’ onslaught that had flooded the region.

Both the PNP and the NDRRMC said that the number of missing due to the typhoon was at 20.

The PNP figure, however, had a higher number for the injured at 45, mostly from Bicol region at 25, followed by CALABARZON with 9, Central Luzon with 8, and CAR with 1 injured.

The NDRRMC lists the number of injured at 22. Three are from Cagayan Valley, 9 in CALABARZON, 8 in Bicol region, and 2 in CAR.

The death toll is expected to increase as search operations for the missing continue.

