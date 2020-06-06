PNP reshuffles key posts

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reshuffled key posts.

PNP chief Police General Archie Gamboa has designated Police Brigadier General Jesus Cambay Jr. at the helm of Police Regional Office 9 in Zamboanga effective June 4.

Cambay, a member of PMA “Makatao” Class of 1989, is former director of the PNP Intelligence Group prior to his appointment.

Replacing Cambay as Intelligence Group director is his classmate, Police Brigadier General Joseph Gohel.

Police Brigadier General Remus Zacharias Canieso of the PNP Directorate for Plans replaced Gohel as deputy director of the Directorate for Research and Development.

Police Brigadier General Froilan Quidilla, the former regional director of PRO 9 is now with the Office of the Chief PNP.

The following senior officials will also assume key posts:

PCol Alan Nazarro, PRO10

PCol Sidney Hernia, Directorate for Plans

PCol Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr, Finance Service;

PCol Ross Alvarado, PRO6

PCol Lope Lim, Anti-Cybercrime Group

PCol Giovanie Maines, DIPO-North Luzon

PCol Limuel Obon, Aviation Security Group

PCol Andrew Cayad, Intelligence Group

“The latest round of reorganization manifests the strong commitment of the PNP to human resource and career development,” Gamboa said.