PNP reports four more COVID-19 deaths

(Eagle News) — Four more police officers died due to COVID-19, the Philippine National Police reported on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

According to the PNP, PNP patient 93 was a 49-year-old policeman assigned in Central Visayas.

On August 2, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was brought to the hospital for medical attention.

On August 14, he succumbed due to pneumonia secondary to Covid-19.

PNP patient 94 was a 34-year-old policeman assigned in Metro Manila.

On August 7, the PNP said he was brought to the clinic due to difficulty of breathing.

He underwent an RT-PCR test which yielded positive for COVID-19.

On August 16, the patient–who had had his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 4—was declared dead by his attending physician.

Based on the records of the police officer, he had diabetes.

According to the PNP, PNP patient 95 is a 41-year-old policeman assigned also in Central Visayas.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on July 30 and after battling the virus for three weeks, succumbed to critical pneumonia.

PNP patient 96, on the other hand, was a 48-year-old policewoman assigned in Camp Crame.

She tested positive for COVID-19 on July 30 and was admitted to the Kiangan Emergency and Treatment Facility.

On August 7, she was transferred to the hospital due to her worsening condition.

On August 14, she was intubated but was later on pronounced dead by her attending physician.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announced today the death of our four police personnel which bring the total deaths in the PNP to 96. We also give our condolences to the bereaved families”, PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.

Eleazar urged policemen–who are among the country’s frontliners—to avail of the free COVID-19 vaccination so they and their families can be protected.

“Bukod dito, pinaaalalahanan rin natin na sumunod pa rin tayo sa minimum health protocols tulad ng pagsusuot ng facemask/faceshield at paghugas ng kamay,” Eleazar added.

He said as of Aug. 17, a total of 81,125 or 36.51% PNP personnel are now fully vaccinated while 95,345 or 42.92% are just awaiting their second dose to complete the inoculation.

So far, around 45,700 or 20.57% police personnel have not been vaccinated.

The PNP Health Service recorded 176 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 32,631.

Of these, the PNP said 1,985 were active cases.

Over 100, or 157 recoveries, were also monitored, raising the total recovered personnel to 30,550.