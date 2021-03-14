PNP reports 99 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–Ninety-nine more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

Philippine National Police data said the additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 active cases to 849.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the PNP is now at 12,162.

Fourteen additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 11280.

One additional death pushed the PNP COVID-19 death toll to 33.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the pandemic.

PNP chief Debold Sinas has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar was designated officer-in-charge of the PNP while Sinas is recovering.