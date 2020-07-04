PNP reports 861 COVID-19 cases, 407 recoveries

Nine have died so far

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Philippine National Police has reached 861.

The PNP said the data was as of Saturday, July 4, 6 p.m.

Nine have died while 407 have recovered.

Over 1000, or 1151 are suspected cases, while 746 are probable cases.

At least three policemen from Cebu have died.

The Palace has said Cebu was the new epicenter of the virus in the country, with the continued increase in COVID-19 cases there.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu is overseeing the COVID-19 response there.

So far, 12 Cebu barangays have been placed on a strict lockdown.