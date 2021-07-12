PNP reports 86 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Eighty-six more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 cases to 28943.

Of these, the PNP said 1475 were active.

Recoveries rose to 27391 including the 28 additional ones.

The COVID-19 death toll among police personnel is still at 77, with no additional fatalities reported.

The COVID-19 vaccination of members of the police force is still ongoing.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the police and the military should be among the priorities in the Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination program.

The police are among the Philippines’ frontliners, as they continue to implement the laws and enforce quarantine rules amid the pandemic.