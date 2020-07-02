PNP reports 754 COVID-19 cases in its ranks

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Philippine National Police has risen to 754.

Based on PNP data as of July 1, 6 p.m., nine have died due to COVID-19.

Over 300–or 357–have recovered.

More than 1000–or 1162–were suspected cases, while 677 cases are probable cases.

PNP Chief Archie Gamboa earlier condoled with the kin of at least three policemen from Cebu City who died due to the virus.

The Palace has said the city was the new epicenter of COVID-19, prompting President Duterte to retain Cebu as an enhanced community quarantine area until July 15.